Make careful career choices

Choosing a career path after matric can be a daunting and frustrating task.

University of South Africa academic Dr Ramodungoane Tabane said choosing a career was an interesting aspect of anyone’s life and matriculants needed to put much thought in deciding their next move after matric as the decision often shapes the rest of their professional lives.

“The anxiety in choosing a career path comes from thinking that they are not well prepared or that they may not have met the requirements for university admission. Sometimes, you are pressured because your friends seem to know what they are doing,” Tabane said.

He said it helped to have “realistic goals” and look at how you have been performing in school in making a decision. Tabane said while matric results were a good indication of what your strong points were, this should be coupled with interest and personality.

“Know your personality and your character and where your interests lie. Some people can do well and get A’s but not be interested in conventional careers,” he said. “Also, do not allow your parents to live their dreams through you. Don’t choose a career because of your parents or your friends. Do not choose a career because of money.”

While most pupils would want to go to university after high school, Tabane said parents and the Department of Basic Education needed to inculcate the idea that it was not the only option available to matriculants. They needed to make their children understand at a young age that there were alternatives to a university education available through technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

“We need to teach our children that universities are not the be all and end all. We are not investing enough in other avenues,” Tabane said.

The Department of Higher Education and Training says TVET is the foundation of any economy and in a developing country such as SA, technical vocational training was even more important.

There are more than 264 campuses across the country, with more under construction.

Unlike most other education institutions, TVET colleges have multiple intakes of new students throughout the year for particular courses.

Tabane said those who did not make it should know it was not the end of the world. “Life is all about attempts. You attempt the first time if you fail you try again.

“If your results do not come out as expected there are a few options available,” he said. “You can either go for a re-mark, if you are confident, or write a supplementary or redo grade 12 entirely. It is not the end of the world.”

The 2016 national senior certificate results are expected to be released today and results available from 6am tomorrow.

