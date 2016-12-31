Makeup looks for a glittering New Year’s Eve

What better way to toast the arrival of 2017 than with an extra-special makeup look for New Year’s Eve? Luckily, some of the beauty industry’s best-known vloggers are here to show us how it’s done.

Copper eyes

Rather than opting for the classic silver holiday shades, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge suggests making copper your metallic hue of choice for the big night. This tutorial shows how to get a simple, delicate but glamorous result using a taupe base eyeshadow with a rich red blended in at the outer corners. The key to the look is a shimmery gold dust — Eldridge uses Urban Decay’s Moondust eyeshadow in ‘Interstellar’ — patted gently over the eyelid, before applying a black liquid eyeliner in a winged shape, finished with several coats of mascara.

Watch the tutorial at https://youtu.be/yYzbCfHLuN8

Get the glow

For a light, shimmery look, Sofia Tilbury has come up with a luminous look inspired by Kylie Jenner. After applying foundation and concealer and filling in the brows, Tilbury suggests using a highlighter just underneath the brow for an extra shimmery effect. A glossy eyeshadow such as Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes To Mesmerise in Bette provides a glamorous base for the lids, while a lighter, glittery shade such as Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes To Mesmerise in Jean opens up the eyes and adds an extra pop of sparkle.

Watch the tutorial at https://youtu.be/ftwtRpmMfvw

Sequined eyes

If you want to go all out, then look no further than Pixiwoo’s tutorial, which involves attaching tiny sequins to your eyelids. After using a pigmented, shimmery eyeshadow cream and powder to create a metallic eye (this tutorial uses Pat McGrath’s Metalmorphosis Kit), Pixiwoo suggests cutting several gold sequins in half before attaching them carefully around the lash line and eyelid using eyelash glue and a pair of tweezers, for the ultimate sparkly look.

Watch the tutorial at https://youtu.be/3N5gjlTujUA

-Relaxnews