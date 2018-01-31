Makhura ready to help Life Esidimeni families pursue justice

Officials implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy should be brought to book and disciplinary action against them reinstituted.

This is according to Gauteng Premier David Makhura who resumed his testimony at the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearings currently underway in Johannesburg.

Makhura apologised to the families on Tuesday saying he was ready to help pursue justice and truth elsewhere as they have heard little of what really led to the tragedy.

Makhura blamed shifting and passing of the buck from officials, slammed the outcomes of the disciplinary processes against implicated officials saying he was very upset by the outcomes.

He described written warnings given to officials as a “slap on the wrist” and disciplinary processes against them should be reinstituted.

The premier bemoaned disciplinary processes in the public service as a shame.

Makhura has admitted that the provincial government had let the families down and that they will work towards ensuring that families get justice and closure.

He said he had no idea why former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and her team misled him with regards to their intention to take patients to NGOs.

He expressed concern over finances of the Gauteng health department saying not only is it threatening the financial stability of the department but that of the province.

This is evidence submitted by Gauteng MEC for Finance Barbara Creecy paints a dark picture of monetary mismanagement and irregular expenditure.

Furthermore, Makhura said they will work with the SIU to uncover corruption.

He has once again apologised to the families saying he could have done more to avert the loss of life.

Makhura committed to helping the families find healing and closure.

“It breaks my heart that we have failed them as we did and as a leader, I can only fix the system,” he said.

The premier added that the best memorial the government can do for the fallen patients is to fix mental health services.

Families cried as Makhura wrapped up his testimony with a heartfelt apology.

