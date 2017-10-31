Makwakwa’s return to SARS must be explained: DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that the party has written to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF) to demand answers on Jonas Makwakwas’ return to SARS.

This comes after the South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced on Monday that its chief officer for business and individual tax, Jonas Makwakwa will return to work.

Makwakwa was on suspension for about a year on allegations of suspicious payments into his account that amounted to about R1.3 million. However, an external probe cleared him of these allegations.

The DA says that they have approached the parliamentary committee to give answers which include.

“A detailed explanation for the alleged return to Sars of Jonas Makwakwa. An unabridged copy of the Hogan Lovells investigation report. Whether the Financial Intelligence Centre has been informed of the outcome of the Hogan Lovells investigations; and What has been the outcome of the criminal investigation into the Makwakwa/Elskie matter by the Hawks?,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile Sars Executive of Employee Relations Luther Lebelo said that the disciplinary process chaired by a senior council and prosecuted by law firm Hogan Lovells cleared Makwakwa of any wrongdoing.

“As a result, it is then recommended to us that he must come back to work and that is what we awe are implementing now,” said Lebelo.

The investigations that led to Makwakwa suspension were triggered by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) which submitted a report in 2016 raising the matter of the suspicious payments.

The SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane then suspended him pending a full investigation into the matter.

However, Lebelo said that FIC picked up the suspensions transactions into the account and flagged them but did not make a judgment that Makwakwa committed a crime.

“What it does it give you an opportunity to explain it to the satisfaction of whatever tribunal and if the tribunal finds that your explanation makes sense it has aright to agree,” he said.

