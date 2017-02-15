Malaysia detains woman over murder of half-brother of N.Korea leader

A North Korean embassy car leaves the Forensic wing at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur on February 15, 2017, where the body of a North Korean man suspected to be Kim Jong-Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, is bieng kept. The body of the assassinated half-brother of North Korea's leader is to undergo an autopsy on February 15, police said, as they tried to piece together how the Cold War-style killing happened at a Malaysian airport. Picture: Reuters

Malaysia has detained a woman holding a Vietnamese travel document in connection with the death of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, detained on Wednesday morning at the low-cost terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in the Malaysian capital, was identified on the travel document as Doan Thi Huong, police said in a statement.

The “suspect was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport and was alone at the time of arrest,” they added.

South Korea’s spy agency suspects two female North Korean agents assassinated the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader on Monday, South Korean lawmakers in Seoul have said.

-Reuters

