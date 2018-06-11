Male menopause really does exist

INITIALLY believed to be a myth and something that only affects men who drink and smoke, recent studies reveal that male menopause, also known as andropause is real and threatening.

Health experts and researchers say anxiety, mood swings, weak erection, lack of libido are some of the symptoms of male-related menopause, with health professionals at the Centre for Men’s Health in London saying around 20% of men over 50 have a testosterone deficiency.

Male menopause is described as an “age-related change in male hormone levels”, with the same group of symptoms also known as testosterone deficiency, androgen deficiency and lateonset of hypogonadism.

“The male menopause or andropause is undeniably real, and is recognised as a common cause of decreased motivation and sexual performance and moodiness in middle-aged and older men,” says world-renowned nutritional expert Patrick Holford.

He also touched on the hardly spoken topic plaguing the modern man, the loss of libido. “Profoundly relaxing yet invigorating, sex adds a vital dimension to our lives and is an antidote to the crazy pace of our century. But when we’re sub-optimally nourished, it’s not just our skin, hair and moods that suffer – it’s our sex lives too.”

Andropause comes with age-related changes in male hormone levels but it is unlike menopause in that the decrease in testosterone and the development of symptoms are more gradual than in women, with most common symptoms of andropause being loss of potency, loss of sex drive and loss of morning erections.