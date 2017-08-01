Malema is a useful idiot used at the will of others as pawn: Yonela Diko

Yonela Diko

On June 16, 2008, Julius Malema’s political career was officially launched on the public stage when he told the country the ANC Youth league would take up arms and “kill” for ANC president Jacob Zuma at a Youth Day rally at Thaba N’chu in the Free State. That day, a would be black leader, the country had never seen, was born.

Three months later, on September 10, 2008, Malema went further and vowed to “eliminate any force” blocking Zuma’s path to the presidency. He said the “Malema generation” would be responsible for making Zuma president of the country, regardless of charges levelled at him. “Any force in our way we will eliminate. We are on a mission here. We will crush you. It doesn’t matter who you are, even if you are in the ANC,” he was quoted as saying.

The opposition parties, still classifying him as a clown at that stage moved a little to slam his comments, labelling them as hate speech. Media also picked up the pace and covered all manner of voices of condemnation. But Malema was just getting started.

On July 2, 2009, he issued his first call for South Africa’s mines to be nationalised, saying imperialist forces needed to accept “the failures of capitalism” and prepare for “the state to own the mines and other means of production as called for in the Freedom Charter”.

It is at this time, having witnessed Malema delivering on his every promise, with Zuma elected President two months before on April 22, 2009 that some business leaders, elements of civil society, leaders of the union movement and opposition political parties who had struggled to free themselves from the settler consciousness in post-1994 South Africa, decided to take this new voice seriously and fight back.

On March 10, 2010: Malema, singing Dubul’iBhunu (Shoot the Boer) at the University of Johannesburg’s Doornfontein campus, finally gave this coalition of the wounded a reason to fire their first salvo. On March 26, 2010, 16 days later, the Johannesburg high court ruled the song unconstitutional and unlawful. A month later, on April 1, 2010, the Pretoria high court granted an interdict preventing Malema from uttering the words “Shoot the Boer”, or any other song that incited violence.

This coalition of the wounded took it a step further. Now Malema was to face charges of genocide. On June 12, 2010, documents were filed at The International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague in the Netherlands charging Julius Malema with mass incitement of violence towards white Afrikaans farmers. The specific murder rate of white Afrikaans farmers was cited as the highest in the world and Malema’s calls for the expropriation of private farms through nationalisation forebode a Zimbabwe-style scenario.

Then it got personal. A little while later City Press revealed that in 2010 alone, different donors had deposited more than R3m into Malema’s Ratanang Family Trust, becoming the subject of a criminal investigation by the Hawks.

Then all the dogs were unleashed on him, The Hawks, public protector, South African Revenue Service and the Master of the High Court, all finalising forensic investigations into the extent of Malema’s wealth and the role of his family trust in benefiting from Limpopo government tenders.

Then one newspaper reported that Malema had bought a three-bedroomed home in Sandton for R3.6m and a R1m mansion in Polokwane both allegedly paid for in cash. This was on a salary of just R20000, warranting all legal institutions to be unleashed on this young leader.

It was revealed that he also owned a black Mercedes-Benz AMG, which retails for about R734000 and reportedly drove an Aston Martin and a red Range Rover Sport. They also accused him of attending a Wits University lecture in a brand-new white Range Rover with no number plates, which cost in the region of R1.2m. At this stage, he was referred to as “the controversial and corrupt multimillionaire leader of South Africa’s ruling party”.

His politics were next to be discredited. Pundits said Malema’s posturing as a radical champion of the black poor was simply a means to an end, rising higher in the ranks of the ANC, to access bigger state tenders and a higher paying political office.

Then on February 23, 2010, they finally came out, calling him a controversial youth league president, campaigning for the nationalisation of South African mines, who at the same time was a director of four companies, 101 Junjus Trading CC, Blue Nightingale Trading 61, Ever Roaring Investment and SGL Engineering Projects.

Like Nkosazana today, it was also revealed that Malema was granted around-the-clock VIP protection by the ministry of police after they conducted a report revealing that his life could be in danger. Opposition parties and civil rights groups slammed the move as an abuse of state resources.

The scandals just kept coming, with allegations arising that Malema might have benefited from tenders in his home province of Limpopo. He was proved to be a director of SGL Engineering Projects, which secured government contracts worth R140m between 2007 and 2009. It was also alleged Malema might not be up to date with his taxes, with opposition parties calling on the South African Revenue Services to investigate him.

Then while at the zenith of his political princedom, February 2012, Malema’s world exploded. NDC chairperson Derek Hanekom announced that: Julius Malema had been expelled from the ANC. As they say, the rest is history.

But was it?

It’s March 2016, Julius Malema has a hundred cameras on his face and he is telling the world that: “In between now and the impeachment, President Zuma will not speak in Parliament and we will stop him physically. We will push him because President Zuma is no longer the president of the Republic of South Africa.”

Malema had formed a new organisation, Economic Freedom Fighters, which performed handsomely at the polls and now had taken it as his personal project to humiliate and embarrass the very person he was willing to die for in order to make president.

As for his problems, what became of them? Well, the privileged, predominantly white, who had done everything to create a monster out of Malema, were now going out of their way to use the dominant instruments of propaganda, which, by definition, is at the disposal of the privileged. The privileged used the situation to sow a pretty picture of Malema and an ugly picture of an ANC because Malema had finally become their useful idiot whom they could use to deal with their everlasting black majority fears. Dividing the black vote so that whites could stop feeling like a minority was the ultimate target and proved Malema useful.

After the 2016 elections, the once scare-mongering Malema was heaped lavish praise by the media for his political brilliance after the elections. One analyst even pointed out that being the darling of the media and wielding actual power were two separate matters entirely. Julius commands media attention akin to President Zuma but he only had 6% of the national vote and Zuma commands 62%. What was the purpose of overselling Malema in this manner by the media?

Today, the attacks on his private life have turned into excessive compliments. In April 2016, East Coast Radio called him Mr Romantic. Mr Romantic? That is what the media is calling Malema these days, showing his life with his beautiful wife, no more searching for his wealth and his investments to expose him. Huffington Post posted what they called adorable pics showing Malema celebrating his second wedding anniversary in December 2016. In 2016, Malema was called adorable. He was no more a controversial youth league president campaigning for the nationalisation of South African mines and scaring everyone with governing power.

Rod MacKenzie, writing for Mail & Guardian on February 20, 2015 said: “I have developed respect for Malema and his party that I never thought I would have. They had sheer guts to stand up in Parliament, call Zuma a thief, even a ‘great thief’, ‘the greatest in the world’.” They refused to sit down even when ordered to, or face being removed.

Then Mackenzie did what all media does these days, turned Malema and his hooligans into victims and freedom fighters. They were even physically threatened. Nevertheless, heroic fist banging against heroic chests, they continued to demand that Jacob Zuma return the Nkandla money. They were brutally manhandled into leaving (Mashabela screaming “don’t touch me”) and this was done risking injury to themselves (“they even pulled on our private parts” as Malema was to later on say with boyish, insouciant relish).

The Malema who was once reported to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity is no more. His fight against the ANC president has turned him to a hero of the white world. Today, he is even invited into white parties to come make his idiotic noise, everyone knows he has no power, he is just a media creature who serves his purpose.

As he was then, Malema is still a useful idiot propagating the line of others.

Yonela Diko, is a media strategist and consultant.