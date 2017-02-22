Malisela does the right thing, says sorry

IT’S always difficult for Dan Malesela to restrain his enthusiasm when Chippa United are on the roll. Conversely, he easily gets worked up when results don’t go his way. Malisela blasted referee Khulasande Qongqo for sending off Rhulani Manzini against Bloemfontein Celtic. However, after watched TV replays, Malesela duly apologised to the referee and his assistants.

“I would like to apologise for my comments with regards to the sending off,” Malesela said. “I questioned the official’s judgment before I could see the footage. I have had an opportunity to review the game and it is clear that the officials were spot on regarding the decision to send off the player. “I regret the comments made to the media after the game and on behalf of Chippa United I send my unreserved apology to the match officials, football followers and the PSL.”

The 2-0 defeat to Celtic certainly knocked the wind out of Malesela’s sails, with his team dropping a place down to eighth spot with 20 points on the Premiership log. But he will surely return to his old self when the Chilli Boys come up against Golden Arrows at Sisa Dukashe stadium tomorrow night.

Chippa have only picked up four points after the festive break, having won 1-0 win against Baroka, drawn 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns and lost to Celtic. A lot of responsibility now rests with the senior players to help the team regain its sizzling earlyseason form.

“When the chips are down senior players must stand up and be counted,” Andile Mbenyane, who is back from suspension, said. “This weekend we have a chance to play in front of our supporters and I have no doubt we can bounce back.

“I was delighted to get a run, though late in the second half at Celtic. I will work even harder this week because in such a talented squad no one is guaranteed a place.”

-Kgomotso Sethusha