Man, 26, gets life for elderly woman’s rape

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was convicted for the rape of an elderly woman and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Zwelitsha Regional Court last week.

Inathinkosi Weni sexually assaulted a 68-year-old woman at her home in Tshabho, Ndevana, near King William’s Town, on May 29, 2016.

“The suspect was linked to the rape by DNA results and was immediately arrested. “He appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court in February.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody. He appeared several times in court and his case was transferred to Zwelitsha Regional Court on March 15,” police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said. King William’s Town family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit commander Lt-Col Zitulele Mahlambeni welcomed the judgment and commended the SAPS members on their determination and thorough investigation.

“I am proud that the suspect’s first appearance was in February 2017 and within five months, he was found guilty and sentenced.

This shows commitment from our members,” Mahlambeni said. Meanwhile, two gang members affiliated to the Upstand Dogs gang were shot dead on Thursday night in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 8pm, Hillerion Jacobs, 27, and Dane Oosthuizen, 27, were on their way home after attending a party.

“It is alleged that an unknown vehicle followed Jacobs’s car and as Jacobs attempted to turn at an intersection, a vehicle pulled up alongside his car and opened fire at occupants. They died immediately,” Naidu said.

