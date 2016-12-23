Man airlifted to hospital after leg injury

A man believed to be in his late twenties sustained a serious fracture to his leg after he was injured along the R512 near Lanseria on Friday.

Russel Meiring for ER24 said that paramedics and other services arrived on the scene where they found the man lying near the side of the road.

“The man was found with a serious fracture to one of his legs,” said Meiring.

Circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known however some bystanders indicated that the man fell off the back of a truck while some said that he was knocked by a vehicle.

“The injured man could also not explain what exactly happened and no vehicles linked with the incident could be found on scene,” Meiring said.

An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene which airlifted the man to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg for further treatment.

