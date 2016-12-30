Man critically injured in Midrand accident

A man was airlifted to hospital after he was critically injured when a light motor vehicle rear-ended a stationary bakkie on the N1 Highway near the Samrand off-ramp in Midrand on Friday.

It is believed that the light motor vehicle collided with the stationary bakkie, the driver of the bakkie had been walking around his vehicle when the collision occurred.

The man was then apparently pulled beneath the light motor vehicle.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found both the wrecked vehicles on the side of the road.

The body of a man was found lying a short distance away from the bakkie.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said,”Advanced life support paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries to his head, chest, pelvis and was in a critical condition.”

Paramedics treated the man and provided him with several advanced life support interventions.

Meiring said that once the patient was treated, he was loaded into an awaiting medical helicopter to be transported to Johannesburg General Hospital for urgent treatment.

“As paramedics were loading the patient into the helicopter, the patients vital signs rapidly diminished. CPR was immediately initiated in order to stabilise the patients vital signs.

“The driver of the light motor vehicle fortunately did not sustain any injuries, however local authorities were on scene for further investigations,” said Meiring.

-TNA Reporter