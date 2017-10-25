Man forces worker to perform sexual acts on his dogs after rape

A man is due to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday following the alleged rape of a 41-year-old domestic worker.

It is alleged that the suspect repeatedly raped the victim from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. He then forced the victim to perform sexual acts on his dogs.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has reminded the FCS investigators and all other relevant role players in this case, of the recent affirmation and commitment by police to prioritise cases against women and children.

“I would like to assure the victim and her family that the police will ensure that the suspect is brought to justice, and if found guilty, he must pay dearly for his evil and barbaric acts,” said de Lange.

-TNA Reporter