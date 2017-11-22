Man gets 10 years for attempted murder

A 37-YEAR-OLD man from Thaba Nchu has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for attempted murder. Mxolisi Mpata was sentenced in the local magistrate’s court after he was found guilty of nearly killing Reginald Makokoe, 33.

Police spokesperson Sgt Martin Xuma, said Makokoe was watching a soccer match at the local tavern with friends when Mpata started becoming unruly two Sundays ago. He said he was reported several times to the tavern owner for his bad behaviour who then said she would reprimand him.

“It was not long before Mpata started insulting everyone inside the tavern. “When the victim tried talking to him calmly he then took out a knife and started stabbing the victim multiple times in the upper body before fleeing the scene,” Xuma said. He said an ambulance was called and the victim was taken to hospital.

“A case of attempted murder was opened for investigation and assigned to Det-WO Sabata Mokatsanyane from Selosesha detective unit. “He managed to arrest the suspect within 48 hours and obtained witness statements from those present during the time of the incident.”

Selosesha acting cluster commander, Col Mosiuoa Raliopane welcomed the sentencing and praised the investigating officer for putting in multiple efforts to ensure the perpetrator was successfully convicted. “This will serve as a deterrent to would-be criminals out there,” Raliopane said, adding that they welcomed the sentence.

beckers@thenewage.co.za

-Becker Semela