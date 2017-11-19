Man handed three life terms for rape, murder

A 48-year-old man was handed three life terms for two counts of rape and murder in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Friday .

In 2015, convicted rapist Jabulani Mtshali sexually assaulted Nomusa Zwane and attacked her with a hammer.

Zwane, 65, succumbed to her injuries and later died.

Mtshali approached Zwane by luring her into a nearby bush under the pretense that he had roof sheeting for sale.

It’s understood that while in the bushes, Zwane was raped and strangled.

“During the investigation, it appeared that the accused was also linked to another rape case where a 10-year-old victim was raped in November 2014,” police spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

“I welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused and this will serve as a warning to other would-be criminals who are thinking of committing such crimes. I also thanked all witnesses and the National Prosecuting Authority for making sure that the accused is locked for life in prison,” acting provincial commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa said.