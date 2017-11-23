Man in court for possession of two unlicensed firearms

A 47-year-old man arrested for possession of two unlicensed AK-47 assault rifles is expected to appear at the Kanyamazane Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekotodi said the suspect was found in possession of two AK47 assault rifles which they suspect might have been used in an attempted Cash-In-Transit last week Friday on the N4 between Kanyamazane and Matsulu.

“Two vehicles, cell phones, different types of gun magazines and protective gloves were seized as part of the operation.”

The suspect will face charges of unlawful possession of firearms and suspected stolen property.

-Edwin Matji