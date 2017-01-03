Man in court for rape

A man is due to appear at the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman.

The Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday at a house in Rustenburg East emanated from an extensive search after a rape incident was reported to the police.

It is believed that the suspect and the woman met and exchanged contact numbers during the day in Rustenburg Central Business District (CBD) on Saturday, 31 December 2016.

The woman allegedly requested to be taken home in the early of Sunday, 01 January 2017, but the suspect refused. He allegedly took the woman to his place where he and his friend repeatedly raped her.

The woman’s friend who was continually communicating with her (the victim) contacted the police and a manhunt was launched.

Upon arrival of the police at the suspect’s place, he fled but was arrested after an extensive search in the area.

The police have launched a search for the other suspect.

-TNA Reporter