Man in court for speeding

A man is due to appear at the Scottburgh magistrates court on Tuesday after being arrested for speeding.

The 24 year-old motorist from Bluff in Durban was allegedly travelling at 224 km on the N2 southon Monday.

He was driving a Golf 6 GTi and was detained at Scottburgh police before being released on R5000 bail.

Excessive speed and reckless and negligent driving are major factors behind the high number of road deaths in South Africa.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) calls for a very heavy sentence to be handed down to speedster including the cancellation of his driver’s licence.

-TNA Reporter