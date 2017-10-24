Man in court for stabbing a cop to death

A man is due to appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for allegedly stabbed a Limpopo policeman to death as they attempted to arrest him.

It is said that Warrant Officer Andrew Mudau, 59, of the Makhado Detectives Unit died in hospital on Saturday, after being stabbed while apprehending a man wanted for assault and theft from a vehicle.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that Mudau died in results of him being stabbed multiple times in the chest.

Ngoepe said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested after he was cornered in the house.

He also indicated that the investigations are underway.

-TNA Reporter