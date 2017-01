A man sustained injuries after a hit and run accident on the N14 in Pretoria on Thursday.

It is believed that the vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle that did not stop at the accident scene.

Athlenda Mathe spokesperson for Netcare911 said paramedics responeded to an accident and found that a light motor vehicle had overturned with one occupant inside the vehicle.

On arrival paramedics found that the driver had sustained moderate injuries.

-TNA Reporter