Man killed after colliding into a steel structure

A man died after colliding with a steel structure on the M19 Durban bound before N2 on Wednesday.

According to Rescue Care Paramedics the accident happened just after 06:15am.

A single vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a steel structure leaving a man in his twenties entrapped in the wreckage.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had unfortunately passed away before their arrival.

The cause of the collision is unknown however and police are investigating the case.

-TNA Reporter