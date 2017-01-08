Man kills nephew after fight over electricity bill

A 64-year-old man handed himself over to the police for killing his 49-year-old nephew in Mamelodi West, Pretoria.

The incident happened last Friday at the family’s home.

The police opened a case of murder and the man is expected to appear in court soon.

The mother of the deceased, Margaret Hlabahlaba, 71, said she arrived home and found her son’s body on the kitchen floor.

She said the family informed her that the uncle and nephew were fighting over a missing electricity bill when the suspect went to his room, grabbed a knife and stabbed the nephew in the upper body.

Paramedics declared the nephew dead on the scene.

The mother of the suspect, 108, could not talk and was traumatised.

Margaret described her son Sammy as a caring man who was loved by many people, young and old.

She said she does not know what came over her brother and that he was a quiet person who was not known to be violent.

“I have forgiven him as my brother and I will not hold any grudges because forgiving heals a person,” the grieving mother said.

The deceased leaves behind three daughters and two grandchildren.

DIMAKATSO MODIPA

