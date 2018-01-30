Man relieved of duties after sexual harassment claim

A MAN accused of sexually harassing a girl at the Methodist Church of Southern Africa (MCSA) in Pretoria has been relieved of his official church duties with immediate effect. This follows a video showing a scene where a group of young women protested against alleged sexual harassment during a church service on Sunday.

The girls took to the podium with posters and demonstrated to the congregation that following their many attempts to report to church leaders nothing was done. Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa of the church said the affected family was receiving counselling.

“We are disturbed and saddened by what gave rise to such action. We are disappointed that the need for the girls to protest arose from the fact the church processes that had been set in motion were slow and ineffective. We acknowledge and regret the frustration and anger this obviously caused,” he said.

Siwa also said the church was ashamed that any members of the church, be they female or male, would allegedly be victimised in what was considered a safe space. “No abuse of any nature should be tolerated anywhere, especially in the church,” he said.

A woman who was in church on Sunday said the victim reported a complaint last year and the matter was dealt with and resolved. The woman said that it was disappointing that it had to take a stunt by the women to remove the alleged culprit. However, the bishop said when an informal complaint was made by the accuser, it was taken seriously and an investigation was immediately set in motion.

“We extend our deepest apology, not just to the young woman affected but to all the women in the church who have felt their pain and hurt has gone unnoticed or has been inadequately dealt with by the church,” he said. He said called for a period of lamentation and repentance in the church for the times when they have been silent when they should have spoken, the times when they have not acted and the times when they were slow in ensuring justice for all.

kutullom@thenewage.co.za

-KUTULLO MADISHA