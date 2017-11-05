A 35​-year​-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12​-year-old in ​a ​hospital toilet.

Simphiwe Phukane​ was ​sentenced at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday,

Earlier this year Simphiwe Phukane threatened ​a girl ​with a screwdriver and abducted ​a girl while ​she ​playing on the streets.

He then forced the girl ​in​to Dora Ngindza ​H​hospital where he repeatedly raped her.

“He was also handed a three​-year sentence for assault GBH and another one year for the abduction. He was not given leave to appeal the sentence,” said ​police ​spokesperson ​Captain Andre Beetge.

The ​acting Motherwell Cluster Commander, Brigadier Lindelwa Vellem said:​ ​”The protection of our women and children is one of our key focus areas and criminals that continue to rape and assault our young women should take note that long imprisonment awaits them​.​”

TNA Reporter