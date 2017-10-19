Man sentenced to 18 years for murdering his mother

A man has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the murder of his own biological mother.

Reason Mthonxa (30) is guilty of the account of murder and five accounts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested on the night of August 2016, after he went berserk during of the commission of a crime by assaulting and stabbing his family members with knife and sjambok.

He also got five years each for five accounts of assault of his own sister, his girlfriend and friends.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri, hailed the sentence and jail term handed down by the Northern Cape High Court.

“The sentence will serve as a deterrent against the perpetrators of crime,” Shivuri said.

-TNA Reporter