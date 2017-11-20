Man shot by sister’s boyfriend dies

A 24-year-old Limpopo man has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot by his sister’s boyfriend.

Pegent Masondo died last night after he and four of his family members were shot by the same man, who is also a police officer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Constable Ronald Maluleke, who was stationed at Haenertsburg police station, shot his girlfriend, her father Mishack Baloyi, who died instantly, her mother and her younger sister before turning the gun on himself.

Maluleke died at the scene.

The incident took place in the Kanana village in Limpopo on Saturday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said the shooting took place after the lovers had an argument.

The girlfriend, her mother and sister are recovering in hospital.

-Edwin Matji