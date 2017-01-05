Man to appear in court for various crimes

A man is due to appear in court for coordinated a cash in transit robbery, hijacking and attempted murder of two police officers by members of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks.

“Three security guards were accosted by a group of suspects whilst they were loading ATMs at Nyala Mall in KwaMashu on Wednesday morning. The suspects fired shots at the security guards, robbed them off their firearms and managed steal five cash boxes”, said Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo .

It is alleged that as the suspects attempted to get away, the suspects hijacked an unmarked police van and a chase occured between the alleged robbers and the Ntuzuma Detectives.

According to Mhlongo the suspects lost control of their getaway van and continued shooting towards the members.

One member was shot and is in a critical condition in hospital while the other received minor injuries and is being kept in the sickbay for observation.

The police and the Hawks worked together in ensuring an arrest of one of the suspects and they managed to recover some of the stolen property such as the five cash boxes and an unlicensed firearm.

Mhlongo confirmed that a manhunt is currently underway for the remaining suspects.

-TNA Reporter