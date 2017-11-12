Man up for lover’s murder

AS POLICE continue to prioritise the investigation of brutal criminal cases against women and children, a 26-year-old man has been arrested for murder and perjury after reporting a murder case of his girlfriend to the police under false pretences.

Provincial spokesperson Capt Kay makhubela said according to the man’s version of events on reporting his 25-year-old girlfriend deadto the police in Midrand, he claimed that he was walking from Ivory Park with the deceased when they were offered a lift to Midrand by the occupant of a black BMW, who claimed to be the deceased’s ex boyfriend.

“He further claimed that the vehicle made a U-turn and instead drove to an open field near Allandale Trading on Modderfontein Road, where he supposedly witnessed the ‘ex boyfriend’ fatally stabbing the deceased after one passenger had pointed a pistol at them and forced the deceased into the veld where she was allegedly killed,” Makhubele said.

After they let him go, the suspect reported the incident to the police and led them to the scene where the victim was declared dead by paramedics.

Makhubele said the police officers’ instinct, which can be attributed to adequate police training and experience, drove the members to interview the suspect further, whereafter he implicated himself as a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to desist from reporting false cases to the police as perjury and defeating the ends of justice are serious offences that could land a person in serious trouble with the law. Also, misleading the police can result in wasting of valuable time and resources that could have been deployed to other serious cases,” he said.

Meanwhile the Gauteng police arrested three people and recovered two firearms after a business robbery occurred less than 24 hours before the arrest in Khutsong in the West Rand.

In this latest business robbery incident, about five suspects entered a supermarket and ordered the staff and owner to lie down.

The owner was shot in his upper body and taken to hospital, while an undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the suspects.

Police followed up on information which led to the arrest of the three suspects.

The cash taken by the suspects and other goods were also recovered.

The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange, has welcomed the sentencing of convicted serial rapist Charles Mthetwa.

On Friday the North Gauteng High Court sentenced Mthethwa who had been terrorising the communities of Olifantsfontein, Ivory Park and Erasmia between 2013 and 2015, to an effective five life sentences and 100 years behind bars for crimes that include assault, rape including the rape of a minor, robbery, kidnapping and murder.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA

news@thenewage.co.za