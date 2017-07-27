Man Utd boss Mourinho welcomes Africa Cup changes

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho on Wednesday welcomed the decision to hold the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June and July, calling it “perfect” for Premier League clubs.

“If that’s the change it’s perfect for us obviously,” he said. “Because it’s hard in the middle of the season to lose players like we do … It’s not good for the clubs, it’s not good for the competition, it’s not good for the players.”

The Confederation of African Football announced on Thursday plans for the 2019 edition of the tournament to be held in June and July, rather than in its traditional slot in January and February.

Mourinho was forced to do without the services of Eric Bailly halfway through the 2016-17 season when the defender departed to represent Ivory Coast in the tournament.

“So if we can do that, if we manage to move the Africa Cup during the European break it’s a fantastic change,” Mourinho said.

