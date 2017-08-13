Manana, ‘boss from hell’ or not

Reports of flare-ups and abuse by former staff members of Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana paint him as an arrogant abuser – but not all agree.

Speaking to Sunday Times a former staff member narrated the Deputy minister as the boss from hell.

This comes after Manana allegedly assaulted a woman after an argument ensued on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the party’s elective conference in December.

But some of Manana’s staff said they are deeply saddened by the recent attacks on the minister.

Even though they didn’t comment on the recent allegations, they say they will continue to constructively work with and support the Deputy Minister in his tireless efforts to educate and empower the nation.

“We are disturbed by the negative sentiments shared by our former colleagues in the person of the Deputy Minister. Whilst we respect their views, at no point, have we encountered a situation where there was abuse in and around our work environment,” they said.

“Our Deputy Minister is a man of integrity and high work ethic; very strict when it comes to work and it is his track record and contribution towards the education of an African child that speaks volumes,” the statement read.

Sunday Times reported that the alleged boss from hell forced his staff members to cook and waitress for his friends, he will sometimes throw cell phones and diaries at a secretary.

Chronicling Manana’s violent behaviour, former employees describe a long history of aggression and gross abuse of his staff.

They said the temper tantrums, blackmail and blatant abuse stretch back at least five years.

It is reported that he also punished one of his employees by leaving her to sit in the dark, alone, on a winter’s night.

Mandisa Duma said she was attacked and hit as if he was hitting a man.

“He hit me as if he was hitting a man. He does not deserve to be in any leadership position. He behaved in that way because he is in a position of power and he thinks his job gave him the power to assault me,” Duma told the Sunday paper.

Manama is out on R5000 bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

TNA Reporter