Manana to cough up hard cash or face prison time

Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana has been ordered to pay a fine of R100 000 by no later than tomorrow or face going to prison for 12 months.

This comes after Manana pleaded guilty to assaulting two women at a restaurant in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Randburg Court Magistrate, Elvis Reddy said that Manana had shown remorse with regard to the incident and even took it upon himself to attend counseling sessions.

Manana was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and undergo an anger management program.

Magstrate Reddy also said that Manana should compensate the women involved in the assault within seven days.

He has been ordered to pay a combination of R5014,20 fee for the first victim, R20 263,43 from the second victim and R1403, 92 including the R100 00.

Manana was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for hitting two women during an argument at the Cubana nightclub in Johannesburg in August. Manana admitted to the incident but initially defended himself, saying he had been provoked.

“Mr. Manana was not entitled to do what he had done even though the word Stabane is a degrading word,” said Reddy.

During his previous appearance, Manana admitted to two previous convictions, one of assault in August 20004 and the other for stealing a can of Coke in May 2005.

However Magistrate Reddy on Monday said the previous convictions are irrelevant as they don’t have any links to the current crime.

