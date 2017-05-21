Manhunt for men who tried to murder Mpumalanga mayor

A manhunt has been launched in Mpumalanga after a failed attempt to murder the Executive Mayor of Mkhondo Municipality on 13 May 2017.

The police in Mpumalanga have information that suggests that the Mayor was ambushed while driving on the road between the plantations on his way back home from visiting his parents.

It was in this position that he saw a tree log lying across the road and was compelled to reverse his vehicle when he suddenly heard gunshots and saw the alleged perpetrator in front of his car persistently firing shots towards him.

An unknown number of men emerged on the left hand side of his vehicle also firing

at him.The Major managed to get escape from the scene into the nearby forest on foot unharmed.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, lambasted the perpetrators saying that people who have no regard for other people’s lives should be isolated and be put behind bars.

“The General is shocked by the attempt on the life of the Executive Mayor. He requests the community to be patriotic and assist the police in their quest to trace those who are responsible,” SAPS in a statement.

The police are appealing to anyone with information, to contact Captain Cosmos Khalishwayo at 0824156403.

-TNA Reporter