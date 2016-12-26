Manhunt launched after body was discovered in Thohoyandou

Thohoyandou SAPS have launched a manhunt for the killer of male whose body was discovered Christmas evening.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the body of a 24 year old male was discovered alongside the road at the Shayandima location.

“It is alleged that the deceased was at his home at night when he received a call then went out and later found dead and his cell phone was taken away during this incident” said Ngoepe.

The motive for the killing is as yet unknown and no arrest has been made.

Police have requetsed anyone with any information to come forward and contact their nearest police station or alternatively contact the crime stop number on 0860010111.

TNA Reporter