Manhunt launched after two businesses robbed in Uitenhage

Uitenhage police have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly robbed two businesses.

It is alleged that three suspects entered the first shop at a filling station in Durban Street on Sunday, pretending to be clients.

“One suspect pointed a firearm and demanded cash from the complainant. The suspects fled with cash, cigarettes and a cellphone,” Detective Warrant Officer Josh Victor said.

He said the same three suspects entered a second business (also a shop at a filling station) in Caledon Street on Monday morning.

“The suspects also took an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone from the business. Police are investigating two cases of robbery at business premises. No shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries during these robberies and detectives are following up on all possible leads.”

Acting Uitenhage Cluster Commander Brigadier Ronald Koll has appealed to business owners and security companies to be more vigilant and to report suspicious behaviour to the police immediately.

“We will be intensifying our police visibility and strengthening our partnership with the community in the fight against crime during this period,” Koll said.

Koll also pleaded with the business community to beef up the security at their respective businesses, to make use of drop safes and to alter their days and ways of banking.

-TNA Reporter