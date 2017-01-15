Manhunt launched for business robbery suspects

A manhunt has been launched for about 20 armed robbers who robbed a business in Makhado on Saturday, according to Limpopo police.

It is reported that the police responded to a complaint of an assault of a security guard at Ash Cash and Carry in Unika Street, in the industrial area, Makhado.

“On arrival the suspects in two vehicles opened fire at the police who retaliated until the suspects abandoned the vehicles and ran into the nearby bushes,” said police in a statement.

The suspects managed to get away with two 9mm pistols from the guards and an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register. This after their failed attempt to blast the safe with explosives.

The recovered BMW has been reported stolen in Cleveland and the Isuzu kb bakkie in Randfontein, both in December 2016.

“Two of our backup members sustained minor injuries during the shootout. It is not clear if any of the suspects got shot during the incident” said police.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Makhado SAPS at 015 519 4300, the #CrimeStop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

