Manhunt on for suspects in mob killing

Police in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for a group of community members who torched a house and killed the owner at Mavhunga Godeni village.

It is alleged that a group of community members went on a rampage and burnt the house of 40-year-old Avhurengwi Mabala while he was sleeping inside.

Police’s Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The community was accusing Mabala of terrorising them on incidents of business and house robberies in and around the area.

“Mabala jumped out of his burning house but the mob caught him and assaulted him for dead,” he said.

Suspects in this matter are still unknown as no arrest has been made.

The SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke ledwaba has condemned in the strongest term acts of vigilantism and mob killings taking place in some parts of the province.

