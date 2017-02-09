Manqele row over, but now new issue

Edward Manqele has endured mixed emotions in the past week. Manqele’s disgruntled former agent Josiah Mphono confirmed this week that Kaizer Chiefs, Manqele’s employer, had honoured its promise to settle a debt owed by the forward, ending a month-long standing legal standoff between the parties.

Shortly after Chiefs announced this week that they intended to release Manqele from his contract, the club honoured its obligation to settle the debt he owes his former agent. Manqele was taken to task by Mphono after he failed to pay the agent an undisclosed amount in commission after he had brokered the Chiefs deal. The 29-year-old striker, who transferred from Chippa United, was taken to the PSL’s dispute resolution chamber for breach of contract. At the time of Manqele’s move, Mphono said he had a binding contract with the striker and he therefore was seeking compensation for his services.

The two parties appeared to have reached an agreement after Manqele promised to pay in two instalments. But Mphono claimed the forward only paid half the amount owed. The second and final payment was due in July but the agent said Manqele failed to pay. Mphono says he was left with no choice but to approach the courts, which granted an order that he be paid. “Yes Chiefs paid me, that’s all I can tell you.

I have to respect both parties’ confidentiality,” Mphono said. While Chiefs may have rescued Manqele, he is embroiled in another bitter fight with his team over an exit settlement. “Manqele and Siphelele Mthembu have had ample time to exert themselves in the team,” Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung said. “Therefore, we are busy negotiating an exit deal with the two players.

We hope everything will go smoothly and the two players will have a chance to continue their careers elsewhere.” Manqele’s contract runs out at the end of June 2018 and according to a reliable source, the club have offered him three months’ salary to terminate his contract. However, the striker is not happy with what is being offered.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns, Free State Stars and Moroka Swallows man has managed just one goal in 23 appearances for the Soweto giants since joining them 18 months ago from Chippa United.

-Linda Ximba|news@thenewage.co.za