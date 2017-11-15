Mantashe dismisses ANC veterans

THE ANC’s stalwarts and veterans said yesterday they were hopeful that the party leadership would attend the national consultative conference, despite secretary-general Gwede Mantashe distancing the ANC from it.

Mantashe said in a media briefing on Tuesday that the “ANC has no national consultative conference” at least three times, and party leaders intending to attend the conference from Friday would be doing so as “individual” members of the ANC.

However, spokesperson for the stalwarts and veterans Fazel Randera said the stalwarts were still hopeful that the top ANC leadership brass and structure would honour the invitation to participate. He also indicated that the conference would be attended by ANC branches and structures.

“The ANC secretary-general said in the media briefing that the ANC has nothing to do with the consultative conference, but the ANC is on the programme for Saturday morning and we’re still hoping that there will be an ANC leadership who’ll come to the conference,” Randera said.

While Randera said that the stalwarts invitations extended invitations to the party’s top six national officials, leagues and alliance partners, the ANC’s seven presidential hopefuls, including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, were also invited.

“We had fruitful discussions with the comrades who’ll be standing for the presidency and we gave them an explanation on why we felt that the national consultative conference was necessary,” he said. Randera referred to declarations and resolution that the veterans expected to generate from the conference. He said there was an expectation that they would be filtered into the ANC’s crucial December elective conference.

“The declarations and resolutions will speak to what is happening in December. We’ve got to come out with a leadership that has integrity, ethics and solid governance. “A leadership that will go back to the values that brought us together as the dominant ANC political party. “We’ll have representatives from all provinces and yes comrades will take it (resolutions) back to these provinces.”

Randera said that after 18 months of discussions among the stalwarts and the ANC over the call for a consultative conference, the event would serve as an important new phase in the ANC’s history. “The national consultative conference is a milestone. The coming together of stalwarts and veterans is a milestone.

“All ANC national executive commit tee (NEC) members, leaders from the provinces have been invited.” Randera, reflecting on the stalwarts decision to boycott the ANC national policy conference, said that the veterans disagreements with the ANC on the matter was now water under the bridge. “It appeared that there was a programme that we were not party to.

Eventually the stalwarts wrote a letter to the secretary-general to say we will not participate. “That’s water under the bridge now, we can’t turn back the clock.” Mantashe said earlier this week of the stalwarts national consultative conference: “It had two. The one in Morogoro in 1969, and the second one was in Kabwe 1985 and president Oliver Tambo explained why those were consultative conferences.

“Anybody who organises that, takes the initiative, they can do it. Anybody who goes there, goes as individual members of the ANC, it is not an ANC national conference.”

bonolos@thenewage.co.za

-Bonolo Selebano