Mantashe taken to task over Zuma swipe

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was taken to task by allies of President Jacob Zuma over an apparent swipe he took at the president at a wreath-laying ceremony for former ANC president OR Tambo.

Mantashe reportedly launched a disguised attack on Zuma at the memorial service for Tambo in Wattville Benoni on Friday, when he said, the ANC had elected a president “who is rich, who would not steal”.

This was interpreted as reference to the embarrassing allegations of corruption in the state. Zuma allies in the MK Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), expressed disbelief at Mantashe’s remarks.

It prompted MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe to express concern of a return of the period leading up to the ANC elective conference, where memorial services and public lectures were used to drive a wedge between ANC leaders.

“It is a challenge for us. The issue of lectures and memorial services where instead of speaking about the deceased, the occasion degenerates into talk about other issues,” Maphatsoe said.

His comments came in the face intense speculation that Wednesday’s inaugural ANC national executive committee meeting would be used as a show of strength by allies of new president Cyril Ramaphosa and to push for a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

There was already talk that the ANC’s two centres of power between the party and the state was unworkable.

Referring to the already simmering tensions within the ANC over Zuma’s political future, Maphotsoe called for greater restraint among ANC leaders.

“We don’t want comrades to continue saying things that will deepen divisions in the ANC. If there is a memorial service, let’s speak about OR Tambo and how he assisted the ANC to be united,” he said.

At the ceremony Mantashe said fighting corruption in the party in a bid to salvage the ANC’s reputation should be the chief object of the ANC’s ambitions going forward.

“You can’t have an ANC that is seen as synonymous with corruption. It can’t be. We can’t have an ANC that is having a trust deficit between itself as a movement of the people and the people,” he said.

Mantashe also shared his reflections on the ANC’s resolve to accelerate economic transformation through the adoption of aggressive land reform policies. He said that the party would not be destroying the economy in the process.

“If we expropriate land without compensation, it must not be land grabs but a systematic way of giving people land to use it productively,” he said.

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za