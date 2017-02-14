Manyama a true leader

In form Cape Town City skipper Lebogang Manyama may well have not realised his true potential had Eric Tinkler not given him a chance. The City coach admitted he wasn’t a big fan of Manyama at first, but later changed his opinion on the free-scoring midfielder, so much so he decided to hand him the captain’s armband.

Manyama, who was part of the Black Aces team which was sold and relocated to Cape Town, was unanimously voted as the best player in the PSL for October, November and December. And Tinkler, who was named the PSL’s best coach for December, revealed how his decision has proven to be a masterstroke.

“Truth be told, in the beginning I wasn’t entirely a Manyama fan. But obviously when I started coaching him, getting to know him, I saw a leader and somebody who has belief in himself,” Tinkler said.

“He plays without fear and that’s really what makes him a great player. He is technically a gifted player with great anticipation and vision and that’s what you need in the modern game. His work ethic is exceptional and he has a great future.” Manyama credited his teammates for his success. “I don’t think about myself but about the team. As long as the team keeps winning, the accolades will keep coming,” Manyama said.

kgomotsos@thenewage.co.za

-Kgomotso Sethusha