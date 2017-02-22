‘March will be peaceful’

The Concerned Mamelodi Residents are gearing for their controversial anti-foreigners march in Tshwane tomorrow.

The march has been met with opposition by civic organisations and religious bodies who fear it may culminate in attacks on foreigners. One of the organisers, Makogka Lekganyane, yesterday gave assurances that the march would be peaceful.

“Our people will behave lawfully. We are against xenophobic attacks and that message has been clearly communicated to participants,” Lekganyane said.

The march aims to visit the Departments of Home Affairs, Labour and Police to express their grievances. The organisers say unemployment levels are high but the Department of Home Affairs continues to give foreigners asylum seeker status.

They believe the few jobs being created are going to foreigners.

The justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster yesterday expressed concern over inflammatory remarks circulating on social media.

“There is no place in our constitutional democracy for citizens or foreign nationals to take the law into their own hands and incite violence.

“Communities and individuals who feel threatened should follow lawful channels to express their concerns,” JCPS spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.

Community safety and security MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said xenophobia would not be allowed in Gauteng.

“As law enforcement agencies in the province, we are working around the clock to ensure the individuals who are perpetuating this violence are brought to book and face the full might of the law,” she said.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has been blamed for inflaming anti-migrant sentiments with his recent comments about illegal immigrants being involved in crime. He said yesterday that attacks on foreign nationals were an unfortunate misdirection of the community’s demand for safety and jobs.

“There is no place for xenophobia in the city of Johannesburg. This is a city built by and made up of migrants from all over the world.

“We are the pride of our country and continent and we cannot allow for foreign nationals to be scapegoats for the failures of previous administrations to fulfil their promises,” he said.

The march follows recent attacks on foreigners accused of running brothels and peddling drugs in Rosettenville and Atteridgeville.

Despite calls by the African Diaspora Forum and others for the march to be scrapped, Lekganyane said the march had been approved by the Tshwane metro police department.

However, official confirmation of this was unavailable at the time of going to print.

MTHOKOZISI DUBE

