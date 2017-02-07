Marikana still a thorny issue

Amnesty International and the Economic Justice Network are calling on mining companies’ feet to be “held to the fire” over its failure to comply with their legally binding social labour plans.

The call comes as the Mining Indaba is taking place in Cape Town.

More than 6000 delegates including investors and government officials among others are at the indaba.

The call comes after Amnesty International released a report last year which found that four years after the Marikana police killings in which 34 people died, miners were still living in squalid conditions.

Leading up to the Marikana massacre, 10 others were killed.

The scathing report, titled Smoke and Mirrors: Lonmin’s failure to address housing conditions at Marikana, found that Lonmin had flouted its legally binding social and labour plan and that the government failed to hold the company accountable despite recommendations by the Farlam Commission.

The organisation’s deputy director for southern Africa, Muleya Mwananyanda, said: “Global mining companies are ignoring legally binding social labour plans and are getting away with major human rights abuses. Irresponsible mining is not sustainable.”

The organisations have called for investors attending the indaba to ask tough questions about mining companies’ compliance with their licences.

As the official indaba gets under way, Amnesty International is participating in an alternative indaba, attended by more than 400 activists and members of civil society and mining communities.

“Mining without legal and human rights compliance can only mean suffering for mineworkers and their communities.” The network said the event was an ideal place for companies to be held to account.

-TNA Reporter