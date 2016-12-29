Mark Zinde in court for assaulting his father

Mark Warona Zinde is expected back at the Vereeniging Magistrate court on Thursday for assualting his father Lebohang Manoto.

Zinde had his bail revoked last month after his father laid an assault charge against him in September.

Zinde was released on R10 000 bail with conditions on September 20, but the state decided to send him back to prison after the incident.

The son allegedly attacked his father while out on bail for allegedly murdering his mother Hope Zinde who is former SABC board member.

His case returns to court on the 24 January 2017.

Zinde is accused of killing his mother at their home in Peacanwood Estate in the North West.

Hope Zinde’s body was found in a boot of a car and it is believed she was killed days before she was found.

Zinde is currently facing a charges of murder and possession of illegal drugs.

