Market Theatre to mesmerise

The new year promises to be yet another jam-packed one for theatre lovers who frequent the iconic Market Theatre with a range of locally produced quality stage productions set to dominate the space of the theatre’s many venues.

Can Themba’s classic play The House of Truth, a biographical play written by Siphiwo Mahala about South African writer Can Themba and directed by Vanessa Cooke and performed by leading Sello Maake ka Ncube, will kick things off on January 10.

The season of the play will run until January 29, screening from Tuesdays at 8.15pm to Sundays at 3.15pm at the Barney Simon Theatre. Last year the theatre’s 40th anniversary coincided with SA’s anniversary of June 16 1976.

The theatre space hosted productions such as Sophiatown, I See You, Ramolao Makhene Festival, A Raisin in the Sun and many other productions to mark the four decades of protest theatre it has been known to advocate without fear or favour over the years.

The House of Truth premiered to great applause last year at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown. It is described as a work “laced with wit, humour and a deep sense of irony it reveals the circumstances that inspired some of Themba’s most intriguing works and covers some profound aspects of his life that are rarely written about”.

It tells the complex life story, including his troubles with the then Transvaal Department of Education, which refused to recognise him as a qualified teacher, despite him holding a degree, is interwoven with how he turned to journalism, rising through the ranks of Drum magazine to become an assistant editor, but without with any financial reward at all.

These frustrations are shared from his abode, the House of Truth, a singleroom bachelor flat in Sophiatown in the 1950s. The House of Truth was also Themba’s way of cocking a snook at snobbery, officialdom and anything that smacked of bureaucracy.

He hosted candid debates where anyone irrespective of race or social class was welcomed to participate in intellectual engagement. SA’s eminent and accomplished television and theatre practitioner, Sello Maake ka Ncube is in a the lead role, with revered playwright Vanessa Cooke as director.

The House of Truth will be followed by The Suit, which is Themba’s most famous work. “This year we decided to celebrate Can Themba and Eskia Mphahlele, two writers who emerged from the 1950s and who sat opposite each other in the Drum offices,” the Market Theatre’s artistic director, James Ngcobo, said.

“They were both prolific playwrights who despite apartheid and discrimination covered everything from protest writing to love stories – it’s with this narrative that we have decided to celebrate the life and times of these giants.” Another spell binding theatre piece set to dominate the Market Theatre space is Mike van Graan’s new play, When Swallows Cry, from January 13 to February 5.

Van Graan’s play is a hard-hitting production that tackles pertinent issues of ethnicity, migration and xenophobia and the global migration crisis.

It forms part of a trilogy of plays that explores the inequities and layered complexities of contemporary global mobility, particularly from African perspectives.

“People crossing national boundaries is a massive political issue posing numerous challenges. Whether it’s migrants searching for a better quality of life or refugees fleeing conflicts, the repercussions are felt in the rise and fall of politicians, the building of physical fences and metaphorical walls, and new policies to deal with real or imagined loss,” Van Graan said.

