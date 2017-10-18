Markets will brush it off, – expert

THE financial services sector was lucky this time around – the rand and government bonds weakened only slightly after President Jacob Zuma’s surprise Cabinet reshuffle yesterday.

Pundits said this was because the moves were political rather than market orientated. Banks lost R60bn in their share prices in the hours following Zuma’s March reshuffle which saw finance minister Pravin Gordhan fired. Within weeks, credit rating agencies S&P and Fitch downgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating into junk.

Portfolio manager Wayne McCurrie at Ashburton Investments said yesterday the latest shake-up was nowhere near the explosion caused by the firing of market darling Gordhan. “Yesterday’s move was purely political and markets will brush it off. However, if it leads to the breakup of the tripartite alliance, that would have a devastating impact,” McCurrie said.

He was referring to the axing of SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande, a vocal critic of Zuma, from the Cabinet. McCurrie said although the rand took a bit of a knock, the reason the financial index was in the red was not a reaction to the reshuffle. “Markets were generally down before the reshuffle, as were shares,” he said.

McCurrie said it was encouraging that “no serious damage was done”. By late afternoon yesterday, the financial index was just more than half a percent weaker (0.62%). South African government bonds weakened yesterday.

Business Unity SA said it remained anxious about the country’s fiscal and macroeconomic position which requires greater certainty on the direction and credibility of government policy and the impact that these changes will have on the medium term budget policy statement (mini budget) on Wednesday next week.

-BERNARD SATHEKGE|bernards@thenewage.co.za