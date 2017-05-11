Marli’s ex-boyfriend’s ‘threatening message read out during the Van Breda trial

The enigmatic trial of the multiple murder accused Henri van Breda reached its day 10 at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

James Reade-Jahn the ex-boyfriend to Marli Van Breda told the court that his family knew the Van Bredas.

He was testifying in the trial of Henri who is accused of killing is parents and older brother with an axe in January 2015 and attempting to murder his sister during the attack.

Reade-Jahn was 16 in 2015 at the time of the family’s murders. He said he saw them as a normal family as all seemed to have good relationships with one another with only a few arguments as per normal with all families.

When showed the photos of an axe, knife, cigarettes, lighter and phone. he told the court that he recognised the axe.

“The axe I saw was 40 – 50cm long, light brown handle, black top with a silver blade,” said James who said it looked similar to the one in the Van Breda home but because it had blood it the colour looked distorted black.

He recalled that a year before the murders he had walked into the house and Martin had bought an axe.

“I never saw them using it, I assume they used it to chop wood for flint or wood for fireplace,” he said

Reade-Jahn’s cellphone was confiscated during the second day of investigation.

He had been asked by police to explain about messages he had sent between the 10 to 11 January between him and Marli.

Reports say according to the message the family had had a terrible argument at the dinner table and Marli had told him about it.

He said Marli was very upset by her father and her mother was very upset too.

State Prosecutor Susan Galloway said it was communication between two people and the message should not be divulged but it was nevertheless read out to the court.

“I know I told you I would tell you everything – right now I feel I want to murder the people around you. But I am being strong to help you,” the message read.

Reade-Jahn explained: “I would describe it as a mistake, it was not the right things to say to comfort her. It wasn’t directed to mean anything. I wasn’t thinking”.

When a police captain, Nicholas Steyn, arrived at the scene when forensics were already there.

He told the court that there was no sign according to him that anyone came in or left.

“Scene was not deurmekaar (messy). Usually, a house robbery would see items thrown out of cupboards, etc,” he said.

“Laptops and small valuables would be taken. These were all still in the house. Strange they would come into house and not take anything,” he said

Court is adjourned until Monday.

TNA Reporter