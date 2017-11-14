Martins dismisses Daniel’s claims

Deputy Minister of Public Enterprise Ben Martins has laughed off the testimony of Eskom suspended acting legal head Suzanne Daniel.

Daniel told Eskom Parliamentary Enquiry that she attended a meeting with Duduzane Zuma, Ajay Gupta and Ben Martins.

Daniels claims that the Guptas were discussing former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s pending court case at the meeting.

Martins has denied attending such a meeting.

He said on the day of the alleged meeting he was at a funeral of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa until afternoon.

Martins said after the funeral he went to St Georges Hotel in Irene where the ANC NEC Legkotla was taking place.

The Deputy Minister said he returned to his home around 8:30pm in Pretoria after the ANC NEC Legkotla. He has also questioned the fairness of the inquiry.

He said the evidence leader, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara is not being fair in giving adequate opportunity to all to respond.

Martins says he should have been given a chance to provide the Members of Parliament (MPs) with his version of events.

The public enterprises’ portfolio committee is probing allegations of state capture at state-owned companies which began the inquiry on the 17 October.

