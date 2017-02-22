Masango scores brace as United sink Maritzburg

SuperSport United continue to chase the top spot in the Absa Premiership following their 4-1 win over Maritzburg United on Wednesday night at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The visitors took the lead early in the game in the 15th minute with a wonderful strike from Kurt Lentjies from 20 yards out. Matsatsantsa a Pitori continued to put the Team of choice under an immerse pressure, looking for an equaliser.

Superport enjoyed most of the possession but couldn’t break the defence of their opponents.

SuperSport leveled matters after coming from the half time with a well finish by the newly signed player Mandla Masango. Two minutes later, SuperSport took the lead following a superb finish by the former Kaizer Chiefs winger, Masango who converted Nkhatha’s cross.

The home side continued to bang in goals as striker Nkhatha got himself on the score-sheet with a wonderful bicycle kick. Stuart Baxter’s side managed to score the fourth goal through striker Brockie.

The Tshwane based outfit are third on the log with 32 points from 17 games, two points behind log leaders Bidvest Wits who walloped struggling Baroka FC at the Bidvest Stadium.

Wits will be back in action against the in form African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Stadium on Saturday.