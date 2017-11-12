Mashaba suspects fowl play in IT nerve centre break-in

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba suspects fowl play after criminals broke into the city’s IT nerve centre on Saturday and stole R2 million worth of copper cables.

“I believe that the break-in are intended to sabotage the initiative of building and securing our own data and infrastructure environment. We suspect that this was an inside job, judging from the way that the criminals gained access to the building. There are no signs of forced entry from the door they used,” Mashaba said.

The criminals allegedly gained access into the building through an emergency exit door on the ground floor. They then used grinding machines and extension cords, found in the building, to cut the copper cables.

The city said the stolen cables were connected to two power generators purchased recently. However, no damages or power outages were experienced due to the break-in.

“I want to eliminate corrupt elements throughout the city, including investigating illicit deals and contracts that were secured by the previous administration – this includes our technology space.”

Meanwhile, the city is offering a R100 000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the criminals.

