Masina denies claims that he will not serve under Ramaphosa

Ekurhuleni ANC Regional Chairperson and Mayor Mzwandile Masina have on Wednesday set the record straight on the allegations that, he will not serve the party should Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa emerge as the party’s President in December.

Masina said he respected the role and contribution Ramaphosa played in the organisation adding that he sees him as an older brother and leader.

“I reject the false impressions created that I would never serve the ANC if he is elected. The decision of the Ekurhuleni REC of the ANC to support Cde Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is not an attack on the Deputy President,” Ekurhuleni mayor said.

On Thursday News 24 published an article stating that Masina said that, he was not prepared to serve under Ramaphosa.

The article also said that Masina didn’t believe in the group that is backing the deputy President.

“I will leave. I can never serve under Cyril. I respect him as my older brother, as a leader. [But] I just don’t believe in this group he belongs to. So, he can lead. I will be out,” the article quoted the Executive Mayor.

However, Masina acknowledged that he was indeed contacted by a News24 reporter, but said the reporter twisted his words.

“I wish to state on record that I was contacted by News24 on the allegations that I disrupted the Branch General Meeting of Ward 51 in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Secondly, I was informed by the interviewer that certain members of the ANC have threatened to remove me both as Chairperson and Mayor of Ekurhuleni immediately after the National Conference of the ANC.

“Secondly, I confirmed that there are those who see the election of Deputy President Ramaphosa as an opportunity to call for a vote of no confidence in myself as Mayor and Regional Chairperson.

“My response was that, if that is the case and if I have adversely failed in dispatching my constitutional responsibilities as Chairperson of the ANC and those bestowed on me by the ANC as Executive Mayor, I am prepared to resign and remain an ordinary member of the ANC and a Councillor,” he wrote in the statement.

Masina said his support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is purely on her political achievement and believed that Dlamini-Zuma is the right person to drive the programme of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR).

-Sipho Jack