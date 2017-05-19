Mass activism and people’s power always win the day, says Nzimande

Mass activism and mass people’s power “on the ground” have the force to bring about change, and courts of law have no capacity to change the balance of power, SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said today.

Nzimande said this when he addressed the SACP’s National Imbizo meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

In his speech, Nzimande argued that what was likely to save South Africa was “intensive mass mobilisation on the ground” as a form of curbing corruption in government.

“It is mass mobilisation that can save us. We must intensify mass mobilisation against corruption and state capture,” Nzimande said, emphasising that courts too have an important role to play, and that people must not underestimate them.

Nzimande also applauded the governing party for its stance of rejecting the re-appointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom chief executive Officer.

“We applaud the ANC for rejecting the reinstatement of Molefe at Eskom, but it was the ANC that also made him an MP after state capture report,” Nzimande added.

In the same meeting, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told delegates that the movement was going through “a very difficult and complex period”.

“We are going through a very difficult and complex period as the ANC,” Mantashe told the SACP gathering.

He said the organisation needed to deal with the dilemma it finds itself in, arguing that the state of affairs had made it possible for critics who wanted “to shine” to find it easy to take “a dig” at the organisation. He said the ANC needed to change that vulnerability.

“When you’re under a siege even a village scoundrel takes a dig at you, and that’s where the ANC finds itself,” Mantashe said.

He cautioned that the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) was a strategic tool to resolve race, class and gender questions.

